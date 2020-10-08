Shots fired as crowds clash with police in downtown Chicago

Parts of Chicago have been lined with unrest since Sunday afternoon and area businesses are feeling the heat.

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city’s downtown.

Police say at one point shots were fired at them and officers returned fire. No officers were injured in the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area.

Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday afternoon in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores.