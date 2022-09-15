YWCA QC Empowerment Center awarded $1.6M grant

The funding will be used to expand social welfare resources to Quad City residents, and also relocate to a new Davenport location.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday, Sept. 14 that Davenport's YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment Center is one of 24 nonprofit projects that will receive a portion of the $40 million dollars allocated from Iowa's Nonprofit Innovation fund, according to a government press release.

YWCA's Davenport location will receive $1.6 million which will be used to expand existing services and programs, and also create new initiatives for those in need.

The state announced in May that the program would grant $20 million to Iowa nonprofits. Wednesday's announcement means that the state has doubled its originally planned investment in Iowa nonprofit organizations.

The grant will enable the Empowerment Center to relocate to a 13,190-square-foot facility just three blocks north of the current Davenport office. YWCA plans to officially acquire the new location by October, and begin renovating in November.

Julie Larson, president and CEO of YWCA Quad Cities said, “Receiving this grant to allow us to expand services and programming in the Iowa Quad Cities will be a game changer for this community. We are honored to be selected as an Iowa agency to serve those in need in the great state of Iowa and more importantly, right here in our own community.”

YWCA Quad Cities opened its doors in 1917 and has worked to empower families and women through providing resources to childcare, employment training, food pantries and more.

Prior to COVID, the Empowerment Center served 10 to 15 new clients weekly. Now, they serve 10 to 15 new clients daily, according to the release.

More information can be found on the YWCA Quad Cities website.