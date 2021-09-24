YouthHope launches new CR8 Studios creative arts center

The Moline-based community outreach organization opened a new center where low-income kids and families can get more in touch with their creative side.

MOLINE, Ill — YouthHope opened a new creative arts center for low-income families, kids, and students in the Quad City area to learn and create.

The Moline-based community outreach organization opened its new CR8 Studios in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon on Friday, September 24.

The new creative arts center, which YouthHope has been building over the course of about a year, offers a new place for students, especially those of low-income families, to learn and explore their creative side for free.

The building features areas and programs for fine arts, film, dance, ceramics, cooking classes, performance spaces, and an open gym designed to help enrich students kindergarten through high school.

Creative Arts Director Juan Valtierra expresses that he's excited to have a positive effect on the community and the kids that the program will serve, saying, "I never got involved in the programs, so I feel like I missed out a lot. But now me, being involved here, it's like, we can make an impact with the youth in the community."