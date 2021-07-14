Fun in the sun at Fejervary Park "Youth Fest"

Kids of all ages were invited to a day of games and learning at the annual event.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It was a day of bounce houses, musical instruments and even balloon animals in Fejervary Park for the annual "Youth Fest" on July 14.

Kids of all ages were invited to spend the day in the park playing games and even learning a little bit, with the John Deere virtual welding station or the libraries on hand to sign kids up for a library card.

The event was paused last year due to COVID-19, but parents and the Davenport Parks and Rec staff were excited to see it come back this year.

"This is an opportunity for them to get back into that comfort space that they've been so used to," said recreation supervisor Amanda Randerson. "Get into places like the Fejervary Learning Center, like Fejervary Park, and get back onto those playgrounds, get back into those education learning spaces that they're used to."

Chelsea Robinson spent years coming to "Youth Fest" as a teacher but this was her first year as a parent. She said it's great to be able to have events like this to bring her two-year-old daughter, Louella, to after being stuck home last year.

"It's been nice that she's been able to get out and experience new things and have fun," Robinson said. "She's had so much fun with other kids too, which has been awesome."

Randerson explained it wasn't just a fun day for the kids, but for her as well.

"Being able to get back out again, and being able to share with them is a privilege," she said. "It's just seeing all of the kids and the excitement that they get to enjoy."