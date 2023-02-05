Your money should be on your spring cleaning list

While you are busy cleaning out those closets and organizing your home, consider taking a portion of your time to organize your finances by following these tips.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Spring is a time when the weather is getting warmer, people are getting more active and time is taken to clean and organize our homes. But there is often an area that gets overlooked: finances.

News 8's David Bohlman spoke with Dave Elizondo with True Financial Partners in Bettendorf, Iowa to talk about why this area of our lives can't be overlooked this year.

Bohlman: What would you recommend people focus on for spring cleaning this year?

Elizondo: Well, I would say, try to simplify your life. And we can do so by doing a couple of things. First of all, I would recommend consolidating. A lot of us have three or four or five bank accounts, we have three or four IRAs and 401Ks. If you consolidate those accounts, maybe you don't need so many. Maybe you can consolidate from five or six or eight accounts down to two or three, and then you're gonna get less statements every month, and less accounts you have to pay attention to.

Another thing I would consider is shredding, we all accumulate all kinds of paper, old checkbooks, all kinds of things around the house. So spring is a good time to start, get those documents shredded.

Another thing you can do is rebalance your investment accounts. If you ignore your investment accounts over time, they become out of balance. And the problem with out-of-balance means that your accounts are no longer taking the amount of risk that maybe you originally intended them to take. So rebalance your accounts and review your risk, make certain that your investments are at the risk level that you're comfortable with and that you're trying to accomplish.

And then finally, this is most important, figure out how much money that you're spending every month. You know, we all know to the penny, how much money is coming in every month. But most people don't have an idea of how much money they're actually spending. And if you don't zero in and figure out exactly how much money is going out every month, more often than not, David, you're going to probably be spending more than you should or more than your budget. And that's a problem.

Bohlman: How often should we be re-evaluating our finances?

Elizondo: More often than we are. I think that it's funny because money is so important to everybody, but yet it's one of the things that most often gets put aside. You know, we've been talking about doing a will for three years, we've been talking about getting together with our financial advisor. And time just goes by, you know how fast time goes by.

So I would just encourage everybody: look at your finances, review everything financial or something financial more often than you do. And spring is a great time, spring cleaning is a great time to do that.

Bohlman: How do we know if it's time for a change?

Elizondo: Well, first of all, there are two things that I would say "trigger" a need to look. One is markets and the economy and interest rates, those things are always changing. So, if you know if we have a stock market crash, or we have a significant rise in interest rates, those are reasons to go through your financial situation and your investments and just reevaluate: are these changes affecting me in any way?

And the other way is if your financials or if your situation changes, you know, maybe you sold a home, maybe you retired or you changed jobs, it could be something as simple as just buying a new car, and now you have a car payment that you didn't have before. So if something in your situation changes, that's a good reason or excuse to review at that time as well.

Bohlman: How do we know if we don't need to do anything?

Elizondo: Well, I would say the most important thing you can do is review often, check things over often. And you don't have to do a complete financial overhaul all the time. But if you just pick out one thing and review it and check it out, just look at things more often than you do now.

Because if you don't if you just ignore things, ignore your investments, ignore all the steps that you might be taking, then you're on what we call the "hope plan." You're hoping everything works out. And sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn't. So the way to get off the hope plan is just to review things as often as possible more often than not, and you're going to find out if there's something that you need to do.

