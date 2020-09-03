YOUR HEALTH: A quicker way to get medical results to you and your doctor

Researchers say it could help people who live far away from clinics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scientists are working on ways to get your medical lab work done faster...

That is great news for people in rural areas who usually wait days to get tested and find the results.

But it involves duplicating your DNA.

It all starts with dyes.

Identified by Vanderbilt researcher Mindy LeelaWong, the unconventional dyes eliminate certain critical processing steps when it comes to testing blood samples.

"Blood is one of the hardest materials to work with because you have so many inhibitors that are present within blood," explained Leelawong.

In the field, the blood sample from the patient is collected and shipped to a laboratory to extract the DNA for testing, which can take hours or even days.

Now, researchers are working with the dyes and a process called adaptive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR.

"We can actually bypass that entire process and instead be able to perform the test right now on the ground," said Leelawong.

When the dye mixes with the blood, it allows the testing to be done directly on the blood sample instead of extracting the DNA.

"They'll just take a sample out, add water, add the patient's sample and then basically put it into the machine and then press start," said Christia Victoriano, a biomedical engineering student at Vanderbilt.

Leelawong has studied this technique on malaria and believes that same technique can be applied to other diseases.

"So some examples you can think of might be HIV or hepatitis viruses."

And Leelawong said it could be done anywhere.

"What I would really like to happen and see happen is to have these tools available to everyone, no matter where you're located, no matter how remote your patients."

Researchers at the University of South Florida are also looking into a new mobile technology called Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay or Elisa. This would allow for the same tests, like a blood test that to be performed in a remote area and get the results quicker.

Right now, the adaptive PCR is the size of a shoebox, but Leelawong and her team are working to make it even smaller.

They are designing a device that can fit in the palm of your hand.