Yes, You may be able to bike underneath I-74 at John Deere Road

The Bi-State Regional Commission wants a trail in that area.

MOLINE, Ill. — You may be able to walk or bike under I-74 near John Deere Road in the future.

The project is part of a long range plan from the Bi-State Regional Commission. The group's executive director, Denise Bulat, talked with members of the Quad Cities Chamber Friday, April 23rd.

She says money from the Illinois Department of Transportation has not been set aside set for construction, but she says community leaders in the city are looking forward to the work.

"It'll actually provide for pedestrian access across I-74," Bulat said Friday. "The city of Moline is looking anxiously to that because they really want to make 19th Street a multi-modal corridor."

No word when construction could start. The city's currently working on another trail that would go from 19th Street and River Drive and extend further south in the city.