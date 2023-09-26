St. Ambrose University announces increase in student enrollment

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With students across the country back in class after summer vacation, classrooms at one Quad City Area university are a bit more full than expected.
Officials with St. Ambrose University announced that 943 students kicked off their recent fall semesters. According to a press release, that's a 15% increase from the previous year. Freshman retention also hit a 10-year high, reaching 83%. University officials credit the number of admissions to finding new ways to envision what a college experience looks like.
“At St. Ambrose University, we embrace learners from all walks of life and offer a variety of pathways to higher education. This includes a commitment to expanding flexible, remote learning opportunities like our new degree offerings in the Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing at St. Ambrose University," said Amy Novak, the university's president.
