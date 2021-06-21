Xavior Harrelson reward fund grows to more than $22,000

The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — If you know where 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson may be, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679

The reward for anyone who can provide information about a missing Montezuma boy has now reached $22,425.

Xavior Harrelson has now been missing for more than three weeks.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the reward, which started at $15,000, is funded by pledges from local businesses and concerned citizens.

The 11-year-old went missing "on or about May 27” in Montezuma, a small town where he lived in a trailer park with his mother. The sheriff’s office said the money would be paid out for “information which leads to resolution of this case.”