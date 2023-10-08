Aledo's WRMJ is a small market radio station with big upgrades

As part of its new ownership, beginning Friday, Aug. 11, WRMJ will begin broadcasting from its new studios at 129 S. College Ave.

ALEDO, Ill. — After 44 years in business, change is coming to Aledo's WRMJ radio.

The station, which went on the air in June of 1979 has been sold to WRMJ LLC, owned by two people who are originally from the area.

Current owner and General Manager John Hoscheidt will be stepping back, but will continue to announce high school sports. He's been the GM since day one, eventually becoming the sole owner in 1993.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd be an owner of a small market radio station," Hoscheidt said. "We've kind of spread into the hallway and some closets and different things as we've needed more room. But what you see, it's been decorated and whatever for the 44 years."

As part of the sale to Rusty Dunn, one of WRMJ's first employees, and William Albertson, the station is moving from its location on SE Third Street to S College Avenue downtown.

"Instead of a traditional one-person studio, we're gonna have a round table where people can stop in," said Terry James, who will take over as the general manager. "It's a window front studio. They'll be able to see us, and they'll know that we're real. We are not broadcasting from Los Angeles, California. We are right here in Mercer County, Illinois. And that's what we can offer the community."

The new building is the former Cooper's TV building overlooking Central Park.

"Growing up here, this location was the place where we bought TVs and radios and music, like the local top 40," Albertson said. "That owner was an original investor in WRMJ when it came to Aledo. It just kind of completes the circle, I guess, and bringing music back downtown."

"This station is really a rare commodity in terms of small market radio," Dunn said. "The ability to cover news, farm news, community events that are happening, high school sports here, not just in Aledo, but all of the communities. WRMJ has done very well at accomplishing that, but now it's a matter of what we can do for the next generation of listeners and advertisers."

WRMJ will begin broadcasting from its new studios at noon on Friday, Aug. 11.

"I hope the buttons are all in the same place as they are here," James said. "Otherwise you're going to hear some weird stuff. Please forgive us if we leave the mic on a couple of times."