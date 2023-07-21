x
Transmitter work to take WQAD off the air early Tuesday morning

The maintenance is scheduled to last around 4 hours and should not affect Mediacom viewers.
Credit: WQAD
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD viewers may see a short disruption in receiving our signal overnight July 24-25.

We are planning some maintenance procedures that will require our transmitter just south of Orion to be shut down for a few hours.

We plan to go off the air at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, after the conclusion of the re-broadcast of News 8 at 10. 

The work will be wrapped up by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for the broadcast of Good Morning Quad Cities to begin. 

Mediacom customers should not see a disruption in programming.

