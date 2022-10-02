WQAD Throwback: Valentine's Day marriage brings together family of 6 boys

Nearly 20 years later, a pair of high school classmates reunited, Val bringing four boys along with Kevin's two sons. They married on Valentine's Day 2002.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: This is part of a series looking back at stories from the WQAD archives. This particular one was a report on February 14, 2002, reported by Chris Minor.

It was like an all boy "Brady Bunch" wedding. Valerie Maynard and Kevin Smith were ready, but it took a headcount and a lot of boutonnieres to get their brood prepared.

It's a family that grew to six children. Four are Val’s, and two are Kevin’s. But not anymore.

The union is actually a reunion, a strange one, too.

In their 1984 yearbook, there's a photo of Val and Kevin in a play together at United Township High School in East Moline.

Down on one knee, Kevin's role was to propose to Val.

They lost track of each other until four years ago.

Valentine's Day 2002, through fate, it was for real.

“I truly believe that this was meant to be. It was a chance meeting. We actually walked in to a gas station at the same time,” Kevin said.

“I knew he was out there somewhere but just never dawned on me,” Val said.

The judge finished the ceremony with the seal of, "You may kiss the bride."

The kids said they're happy for the newlyweds, but some things are just wrong.

(Like that kiss…) “What do you think about that?"

Yuck, yuck and gross!”

One son asked “It’s over?” at the end of the ceremony.