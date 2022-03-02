WQAD Throwback: USPS carrier finishes her rounds before blizzard begins

Davenport mail carrier Sheryl McClanahan rushed to finish her route before blizzard conditions began on Dec. 8, 2009.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: This is part of a series looking back at stories from the WQAD archives. This particular one was a report on Dec. 8, 2009, filed by reporter Chris Williams.

Marching through slush and snow like a good soldier unwilling to fail at her mission, Davenport mail carrier Sheryl McClanahan is keeping a promise to those on her route.

"I actually enjoy what I do," McClanahan said.

She feels fortunate enough to have put up with days like this for a lucky 13 years, having delivered love letters, tax papers, Christmas presents and anything else trusted to those "neither rain nor sleet nor snow" people.

It's not just dogs on days like this, the frost bites too, and at every step, there's potential for injury.

“We had a carrier suffer concussion falling on ice couple years ago," McClanahan recalled.

"Why would you put yourself through all of this if it's not safe and tomorrow most people may just stay in because it's so nasty?" Chris asked.

"It's our job when you're hired. Basically you're here, whether it is beautiful 78 degrees, whether it's real hot at 104 degrees, or if it's 20 below like it was last winter," McClanahan replied.

It's more than loyalty to duty that keeps Sheryl seeing the sunny side of storms like this. A year and a half ago, she nearly died.

"I was in a motorcycle accident a year and a half ago," McClanahan said.

She spent three weeks in a coma and it took three months of light duty to return to full strength.

"So as the snow flies and people think I'm not going on it's not worth it, you wouldn't have it any other way?" Williams asked.

"No, I wouldn't. I'll come out here and do that. It's not pleasant some days. We all once in a while crab about the little things in life. These little things I'll get through."

It may not be the place you'd spend a nasty winter storm but for Sheryl McClanahan, there's no place she'd rather be than keeping that promise and completing her rounds.