WQAD Throwback: Senator Bob Dole campaigns for the Republican nomination in Davenport in 1996

In 1996, the then 72-year-old Senator was campaigning to be the nominee on the presidential Republican ticket.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: This is part of a series looking back at stories out of the WQAD archives. This particular story was from February 1996, reported on by WQAD's Greg Vandegrift.

The story was filed just before the Iowa caucuses, as multiple candidates battled it out for the Republican ticket nomination.

Try, try again: last spring Senator Bob Dole strolled into Davenport, part of the launch of one more shot, likely the 72-year-old’s last shot at the White House.

But this presidential hopeful with a Red Cross president for a wife still has that quick wit.

“She’s trying to find your vein. I'm trying to find your wallet,” he quipped.

From the campaign's beginning, he's preached the three R's: Reconnect government to American values, Reassert global leadership and Rein in government with less taxes, less regulation and more power to the states.

“What's become of us? Why can't we trust the governors, the state legislators, the state senators? And we should! You know where to find them. You know where they take their cleaning, you know where they buy their groceries,” Dole said.

Despite more than 30 years in Washington, Dole likes to think of himself as one on the forefront of change.

“Way back in ‘79, I introduced a bill to return welfare to the states. We've been out front,” Dole said.

But on the flip side, the veteran politician isn't afraid to tout his leadership and his experience.

“I thought experience was necessary. I've always thought, you know a surgeon has to have a first patient but I never wanted to be the first patient,” Dole said.

That dry wit is vintage Dole even as he approaches the all-important Iowa showdown.

“I just hope all the people who are gonna vote for us get their roads cleared. Gotta go check on that so I don’t have to shovel them out,” Dole joked.