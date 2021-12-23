WQAD Throwback: Rock Island post office helps respond to letters to Santa

Some of the Christmas 1995 letters were high tech, created on personal home computers.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Editor's note: This is part of a series looking back at stories out of the WQAD archives. This particular one was a piece from December 1995, reported on by WQAD's Greg Vandegrift.

Year round, Liz Tyndall is the Rock Island postmaster’s secretary. But this time of year, she's also Santa’s secretary.

A couple hundred letters to Santa cross Tyndall’s desk each year. The jolly old elf can use a little help this time of year. So she reads the letters…

“Quite a few are asking for Star Wars items and always puppies,” Tyndall said.

These days some of the letters are high tech, created on personal computers.

Besides the wish list, some tell Santa where they'll be for the holidays or to feed the reindeer carrots, and some kids have some very touching concerns.

“For Christmas I would really like for you to come up with a cure for my friend Holly's dad's cancer. And not too often we get those…Children are still thoughtful,” Tyndall said.

Tyndall keeps Santa posted on the letters and prepares a North Pole postcard from Old St. Nick.

“Mrs. Claus has checked the list to make sure who has been very good this year and then I'll go ahead and send that on for him,” Tyndall said.