WQAD Throwback: QC sees 1st all-electric car available for sale in 2012

Car dealerships touted the car's zero emissions and low maintenance, along with a rebate from the government in 2012.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: This is part of a series looking back at stories from the WQAD archives. This particular one was a report on February 24, 2012, by reporter Pauli Mayfield.

"This is the only 100% electric car," Courtesy Nissan Sales Manager Doug Bahls said.

The Nissan Leaf has hit the Quad Cities, and it costs less than its roughly $35,000 price tag.

There is also a $7,500 incentive from the federal government.

No engine, no tailpipe, no emissions and less maintenance.

"Maintenance-wise, you have to replace tires when it comes time and the brake pads, that's about it. There's no other maintenance, as with the gas engines you have to change the fluids. You have none of that with this and of course, you don't have to put any fuel in it either," Bahls said.

With the cost of gas skyrocketing and possibly reaching $5 before Memorial Day, it means the cost savings and convenience of these electric cars like the Nissan Leaf will be seen more and more.

"The Midwest is the last to get them so there are quite a few out the around the country," Bahls said.

In order to purchase a Leaf, your home must meet the requirements to have a home charging dock installed. But the only inconvenience may be that the time to charge is a little longer than the time to full up at a gas tank.

"The home charge is six-to-eight hours, and then there are some quick charge ports. Those are thirty minutes or so to do a full charge on those, and you will see those popping up more and more around the Midwest," Bahls said.

There are already a handful of charging stations in the Quad Cities, including two recently installed in downtown Rock Island.

And don't think that this car is just for people who are looking to go green.