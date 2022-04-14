WQAD Throwback: Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park opens to riders

After years of planning, the Davenport ballpark's Ferris wheel opened on Memorial Day weekend of 2014.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: This is part of a series looking back at stories from the WQAD archives. This particular story aired in May 2014 and was filed by reporter Caroline Reinwald, with additional information from anchor Angie Sharp.

The Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park opened to the public on Memorial Day weekend of 2014.

It was and remains the only Ferris Wheel in a minor league ballpark in the country.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2013, city and team leaders moved forward with a plan to build a 90-foot-tall Ferris wheel right next to the ballpark.

"We all found the site that works best for the team, works best for the city, works best for the community, and we've agreed on that and now we're moving forward and that's always exciting," Dave Heller, owner of the River Bandits, said.

The Ferris wheel sits outside the left-field wall of Modern Woodmen Park, behind the LeClaire Park Bandshell, and is built high enough off the ground so it stands clear of flood waters.

The Ferris Wheel is open on home game days only while the gates are open. Admission for the ride is $6 per person or all-you-can-ride wristbands are available for $15 for all the park's amusements.

Other amusements at the park include the Genesis Kidz Koaster, the "River Rocker," a double-decker carousel, the "Wind Up," "Double Play," "Drop and Twist," a mini kid's train and bounce houses.