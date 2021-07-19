WQAD signal temporarily down for antenna installation

News 8 will be off-air from starting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19 while crews finish the installation on the tower in Orion, Illinois.

ORION, Ill. — WQAD News 8 will be off air on Monday, July 19 starting at 3:30 p.m. while crews finish installing a new Auxiliary Broadcast Antenna on the tower in Orion.

The installation effects the transmitter signal, which means viewers with antennas will not be able to watch News 8 during that time.

Installation is expected to talk about half an hour.

Newscasts are always live-streamed on our website as well as the Roku mobile app.

We'll return to transmitting our regular programming as soon as the installation is complete. Viewers do not need to rescan.