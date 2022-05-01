WQAD takes home 4 awards from 2021 Iowa Broadcast News Association contest

Some of last year's biggest stories brought News8 and our reporters top prizes at this year's IBNA's Newscast/Sportscast contest.

WQAD's reporters have added four awards to our collection at the 2021 Iowa Broadcast News Association Newscast/Sportscast contest!

The contest involves small and large radio and TV broadcasters from across the state competing in multiple categories for various types of reporting and broadcast content.

WQAD took home two first-place and two third-place awards in the Large Market TV category from some of last year's biggest stories.