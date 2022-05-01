WQAD takes home 4 awards from 2021 Iowa Broadcast News Association contest
Some of last year's biggest stories brought News8 and our reporters top prizes at this year's IBNA's Newscast/Sportscast contest.
WQAD's reporters have added four awards to our collection at the 2021 Iowa Broadcast News Association Newscast/Sportscast contest!
The contest involves small and large radio and TV broadcasters from across the state competing in multiple categories for various types of reporting and broadcast content.
WQAD took home two first-place and two third-place awards in the Large Market TV category from some of last year's biggest stories.
Check out our award-winning stories below!
Farm and Agribusiness: First Place
John Deere Strike - WQAD Staff
General Reporting: First Place
Eight Floors Up - Elizabeth Wadas and Stephanie Mattan
In-Depth Series: Third Place
Black Voices - Elizabeth Wadas, Jenna Webster, Jaawan Arrington, Stephanie Mattan
News Photography: Third Place
Field of Dreams - Scott Weas
