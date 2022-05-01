x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD takes home 4 awards from 2021 Iowa Broadcast News Association contest

Some of last year's biggest stories brought News8 and our reporters top prizes at this year's IBNA's Newscast/Sportscast contest.

Connor Day

WQAD

Published: 11:15 AM CDT May 10, 2022
Updated: 12:15 PM CDT May 10, 2022

MOLINE, Ill.

WQAD's reporters have added four awards to our collection at the 2021 Iowa Broadcast News Association Newscast/Sportscast contest!

The contest involves small and large radio and TV broadcasters from across the state competing in multiple categories for various types of reporting and broadcast content.

WQAD took home two first-place and two third-place awards in the Large Market TV category from some of last year's biggest stories.

Check out our award-winning stories below!

Farm and Agribusiness First Place

John Deere Strike - WQAD Staff

Related Articles

General Reporting First Place

Eight Floors Up - Elizabeth Wadas and Stephanie Mattan

RELATED: "You get these traumatic thoughts in your head that shouldn’t be there,": a Davenport senior opens up about mental health during pandemic

In-Depth Series Third Place

Black Voices - Elizabeth Wadas, Jenna Webster, Jaawan Arrington, Stephanie Mattan

Related Articles

RELATED: THE MENTOR: The lesson Rock Island's superintendent learned in third grade that he still carries with him

News Photography Third Place

Field of Dreams - Scott Weas

RELATED: All the leaves are brown and now the Field of Dreams is too: Farmers harvest the famous cornfield

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 