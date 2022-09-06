WQAD wins 4 prizes from 2nd annual Illinois News Broadcaster Association Crystal Mic Awards

Stories both large and small brought home two first-place and two second-place prizes at INBA's now-annual awards.

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD's reporters have added four awards to our collection at the second annual Illinois News Broadcaster Association Crystal Mic Awards!

The competition involves small and large radio and TV broadcasters from across the state competing in multiple categories for various types of reporting, writing and broadcast content.

WQAD and our reporters took home two first-place and two second-place awards in the Small Market TV category, from stories both large and small.

Check out our award-winning stories below!

Use of Video - First Place

John Deere Strike - Stephanie Mattan and Shelby Kluver

Sports Report - First Place

La Panterita - Jillian Mahen and Scott Weas

Best Reporter - Second Place

Shelby Kluver

Best Writing - Second Place

Josh Lamberty