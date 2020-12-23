WQAD special holiday programming

Due to the holidays, News 8 will have special programming. We are aware that Dish and Mediacom have not completely updated TV guide listings. View our correct scheduling here:
Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve):
5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Augustana Christmas Contest
6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ABC World News
12 a.m. to 1 a.m. ABC Glory
Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas):
4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Yule Log
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ABC: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Happy Holiday America
Friday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day):
4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. America This Morning
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ABC: The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration Presented by Honda
3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Brewed