Village of Woodhull under boil order after water main break

A water main break occurred at the corner of North Division St. and West 2nd Ave on Thursday.

WOODHULL, Ill. — The entire village of Woodhull is under a boil order after a water main break, according to Village President Dave Holmes.

A water main break occurred Thursday at the intersection of North Division St. and West 2nd Ave. Crews have the area blocked off as they are working on repairs.

All 800 residents are asked to boil their water before drinking until further notice. Residents are asked to check the Village's Facebook page for further updates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents in a town with a boil water advisory should either use bottled water or boil their tap water before use. This is because the water could have germs that can make people sick.



The CDC recommends the following: