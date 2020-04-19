Woman, three kids injured after McDonough County rollover crash

The driver and three kids were injured when the vehicle hit a ditch and rolled over.

A woman and three kids were injured after a rollover crash in the afternoon of Saturday, April 18th.

Illlinois State Police say that the vehicle was travelling west on 1500 North near 1100 East in McDonough County when the driver left the road and lost control on the shoulder.

The vehicle reportedly entered the south ditch, rolled over, and came to rest in the roadway. The driver and one passenger were ejected from the car, while two other passengers remained inside.

The driver was a 45-year-old Macomb woman, accompained by three juvenile passengers: a 6-year old girl, a 15 year-old boy, and a 17-year old boy. The driver was flown by helicopter to a hospital, while an ambulance transported the kids. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Illinois State Police believe that the driver and one passenger were not wearing seatbelts. They do not know about the seatbelt use of the other two passengers.