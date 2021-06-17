Bicyclist dies after getting hit by a car in Moline

Police received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 about a woman trapped under a car

MOLINE, Ill. — A woman is dead after getting hit by a car while riding her bike in Moline.

Police say they got a 911 call at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 about a woman trapped under a car near the 3600 block of 70th Street Ct., just down the road from Blackhawk College.

Upon arrival, police say they found a woman who had been hit by a car and gotten trapped under it. The Moline Fire Department tried to rescue her, but the woman died from her injuries. Nobody else was hurt.

Moline Police released a statement, calling it a "tragic accident."

The woman's name has yet to be released, pending notification of the family.