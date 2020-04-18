Woman hospitalized after Burlington house catches fire

Her three dogs also fell victim to the blaze.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington woman was hospitalized and three dogs were killed by a house fire on the evening of Friday, April 17th.

At about 6:22 p.m., Burlington firefighters responded to the one-story house on the 1500 block of Grove Street to find smoke coming out of the back. Firefighters entered the home to find a fire raging in the kitchen and an unconscious adult female. Fire Department paramedics began to treat her at the scene, but soon had to rush her to the hospital.