Woman hospitalized after being struck by train in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — A woman is in the hospital after reportedly being struck by a train in Moline Friday afternoon.

According to the Moline Police Department, officers were alerted to the train tracks near 5th Street in the area of River Drive and Railroad Avenue around 10:31 a.m. after receiving a report that a woman had been struck by a train.

When they arrived at the scene they found a 60-year-old woman, who they believe to have been a pedestrian, on the tracks, and determined that she was struck by a train travelling eastward on the BNSF tracks.

The woman had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital by the Moline Fire Department. Authorities did not give further information about the woman's condition.