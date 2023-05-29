Woman emerges from Davenport apartment building set to be demolished hours later

Crowds gathered outside the downtown building to protest the demolition as there were still families unable to account for their loved ones.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As the clock ticked down on a demolition set for the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building, crowds gathered outside the property Monday evening to protest what they called a hasty decision.

The protest grew in intensity after a woman emerged from a fourth floor window of the building, more than 24 hours after the collapse that occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sunday May 28.

Members of the crowd told News 8's Joe McCoy that the woman was reportedly Lisa Ann Brooks, whose family had started a social media campaign to find her after she failed to return calls after the incident.

News 8 viewer Lorraine Blair captured dramatic video of the woman as she appeared in the window and pushed out the window screen, allowing it to fall to the ground below.

At a 7 a.m. press conference at the Davenport Police Department on Monday, Davenport Fire chief Mike Carlsten said they were able to locate one victim and extract them from the rubble. That person was transported to a local hospital.

"I have no known individuals (who) are trapped in that facility," Carlsten said Monday morning.

The department is working with the Red Cross to make sure all residents are accounted for, as they have received conflicting information since the collapse occurred.

The City sent out a press release shortly after noon on Monday, saying that due to the unstable condition of the property, demolition was set for Tuesday morning.

As of 9:30 Monday night, the city said the building is still in imminent danger of collapse and they are working with a local construction company on demolition plans.

The Davenport Police Department is working with families to account for all individuals that were residents at time of the collapse. The City did say that there are people that are unaccounted for.