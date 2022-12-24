Two other people were able to safely get out of the home, according to the Geneseo Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

GENESEO, Ill. — One woman is dead after a house fire in Geneseo late Friday night.

The fire happened at 11:42 p.m. on Friday, December 23, at a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. That is just south of Geneseo Middle School on the north side of town.

Police arrived to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the house. Two people were able to safely escape the fire, but told police another woman was still inside, according to a statement from the Geneseo Police Department.

Geneseo police officers and deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's office went into the building to rescue that woman still inside. However, the officers had to leave because of flames and smoke.

The woman was later found dead inside the home. Her name has not been released as of Saturday morning.

One Geneseo police officer and one Henry County Sheriff's Office deputy were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to the police department's statement. Police did not say in their statement if anyone else was hurt during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois State fire marshal.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.