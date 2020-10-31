Woman dies after car crashes into tree

It happened just before 8:30 Friday night between Pleasant Valley and Panorama Park.

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A 49-year-old woman has died after a car accident on Friday, Oct. 30. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it got the call at 8:26 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found the car had gone off the road on Valley Drive between Pleasant Valley and Panorama Park. It had traveled for several hundred feet between mailboxes and a telephone pole before hitting a tree.

The Bettendorf Fire Department had to get the woman out "by mechanical means." Bettendorf Police and Medic responded along with the Scott County Sheriff's Reserves.

She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.