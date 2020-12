First responders arrived just after 11:30 p.m. on Christmas.

GENESEO, Ill — A woman is dead after a house fire in Geneseo, police say.

The Geneseo Police Department says they were called to a home at 420 E Pine Street around 11:30 Christmas Night. They arrived to see smoke coming from the roof.

Once inside, officers found a woman lying on the floor. After getting outside, they found she was dead.

The Geneseo Fire Department put out the flames. Two attached homes were also damaged in the fire.