Woman and dog rescued from burning Galesburg home

The woman has been taken to the hospital and the dog got out safely.

A woman and her dog as safe after being rescued from their burning home just before noon on Sunday, April 26th.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 1500 block of Willard Street at about 11:15 a.m. The call drew all of the station's 3 stations and 11 on-duty personnel.

Fire crews discovered smoke billowing from the rear of the one-story home and that a female resident and a dog were still in the building.

Crews quickly began to attack the fire while some members worked their way inside to get the residents out of the house. The woman was successfully evacuated from the building and sent to the hospital. The dog also made its way out of the building.