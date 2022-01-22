Woman and child dead after Macomb house fire

An infant, and later, the woman found with it, were pronounced dead after pulling them from a burning house Friday morning.

At about 8:41 a.m. on January 21, the Macomb Police and Fire were dispatched to the 1600 block of Wheeler Circle after reports of a structure fire.

Officers arrived to find smoke pouring from the building, and were unable to contact the residents.

Fire crews made their way into the building and found two occupants, a woman and an infant, unresponsive. First responders immediately begin life-saving measures, but later pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

The woman was rushed to the hospital to continue recovery efforts, but she was also pronounced dead later.

Police say that the scene is currently safe, but asks the public to avoid the area do to ongoing investigation.