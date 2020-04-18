Woman and 3 pets dead after Burlington house catches fire, firefighters say

Her three dogs also fell victim to the blaze.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington woman and three dogs were killed in a house fire on the evening of Friday, April 17th.

At about 6:22 p.m., Burlington firefighters responded to the one-story house on the 1500 block of Grove Street to find smoke coming out of the back. Firefighters entered the home to find a fire raging in the kitchen and an unconscious adult female. Fire Department paramedics began to treat her at the scene, but soon had to rush her to the hospital.

The woman, 65-year-old Patricia Gray, was taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Ms. Gray was later transferred to the University Hospitals in Iowa City where she died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from smoke inhalation.