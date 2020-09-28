WIU shooting suspect makes first court appearance

WIU spokesperson Darcie Shinberger said the victim, which has not been identified, was expected to make a full recovery.

MACOMB, Ill. — A Chicago teen suspected of shooting his Western Illinois University roommate is now in the McDonough County Jail after being extradited from Cook County.

Poplous made his first appearance in McDonough County Circuit Court on Monday, September 28.

Police said Poplous had left the scene of the shooting at WIU's Thompson Hall on September 15, but later turned himself inback in Chicago.

Poplous is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, according to police.