Western Illinois Museum receives grant to repoint Old Macomb Motors building

CHICAGO — The Old Macomb Motors Building, home to the Western Illinois Museum, has been awarded a grant by Landmarks Illinois, according to a Thursday news release.

The Macomb museum will receive $3,000 for the purpose of repointing the building, which means deteriorated portions of the brick building will be repaired.

In total, Landmarks Illinois awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in Illinois communities. Awards were also received by projects in Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City and Middletown.

According to the museum's website:

"Macomb Motors was a long time business at 201 South Lafayette Street in Macomb. The busy corner just south of the Courthouse Square has long been the location of transportation needs -from carriages to automobiles, from parking to gas stations. The long-standing brick building has become a figure for many as the place where they purchased their first car or hung out to get all the 'news' about town."

Landmarks Illinois is, "a membership-based historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships."