WIU to house state-of-the-art emergency operations center

A breakthrough facility will also benefit students with lessons on the equipment and how it relates to future careers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACOMB, Illinois — Resources for first responders across the region are expanding.

A state-of-the-art emergency operations center (EOC) will soon be housed on the campus of Western Illinois University (WIU) in Macomb.

"We're here to serve the people," WIU Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Assistant Director Jamie Johnson said.

The school is temporarily housing the EOC in a dorm hall on campus. The facility has been mostly used to respond to the pandemic in the last few years.

"Emergencies are happening now more often than we can handle," McDonough County Emergency and Disaster Agency Director Edgar Rodriguez said.

High-tech gear from cameras, drones and software will be included in the center.

"The video wall you see behind me and all the display panels different data sets are for decision-makers," Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Executive Institute Program Director Eric Arnold said.

First responders will team up and prep to handle crises while in the facility.

"It serves not only the west-central part of Illinois. It also can serve Iowa in a need and Missouri in a need," Johnson said.

The region has seen recent natural disasters which officials say show the need to have a robust coordination system.

"It's not a matter of if anymore, it's when," Arnold said.

"If we had a natural disaster, a tornado coming in, this center can tell you an oncoming storm, predictions of those storms, how to get people out of that pathway," Johnson said. "If we had an active shooter, we can tell you exactly where the active shooter is at."

Its reach is also expected to impact students.

"They will get hands-on training in our EOC," Johnson said. "That means from day one, they're learning the job."

Another addition to the center, it has been approved for use by federal and state agencies. The structure will also be allowed a clear space to land an emergency helicopter if needed.

The entire project costs $6 million. Federal lawmakers funded $2 million.