Woman missing out of Wisconsin with ties to Illinois, Carroll County Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance

CARROLL COUNTY, ILLINOIS, Ill. — A woman reported missing out of Wisconsin may have been in Carroll County, Illinois.

Melissa A. Trumpy, age 37, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Oct. 26. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, she is from Wisconsin, but has ties to Shannon, Illinois "and was believed to have been in Shannon shortly before her whereabouts became unknown."

Melissa is described as having blue eyes and blonde hair, standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and weighing 163 pounds. She is from Monticello, Wisconsin, which is about 50 miles north of Shannon.

Officials said Melissa may have been in either a silver Toyota Tundra truck with an extended cab or a white Toyota Avalon four-door sedan.