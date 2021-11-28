Wisconsin woman injured after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

A woman was sent to the hospital after icy road conditions caused a car crash on West Stagecoach Trail

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — A Wisconsin woman was sent to the hospital after weather conditions caused a rollover crash in rural Whiteside County Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, at just before 7:30 a.m. on on November 27, dispatch was alerted to a one-car rollover crash on West Stagecoach Trail.

Investigation found that the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Round Town, Wisconsin, was travelling south on the road when, just south of West Council Hill Road she lost control of her vehicle due to icy conditions.

The car the skidded of the road and rolled over onto its roof.

The woman was sent a local hospital with injuries, although authorities did not say how severe the wounds were.