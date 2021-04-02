State patrol urges Iowans to avoid traveling I-80 eastbound due to multi-vehicle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out the latest forecast by clicking/tapping here.
A total of 14 officers, seven ambulances and several tow trucks are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Newton, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office told Local 5 Thursday afternoon.
Travel is not advised for all of eastern Iowa due to weather conditions.
The Iowa Department of Transportation's 511 website says the road is currently blocked near Exit 159.
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said all traffic heading east out of Des Moines need to avoid I-80. Finding an alternate route or staying home is best.
School busses in the area are taking trapped individuals to the Iowa Speedway for shelter.
There is about a 13-minute delay for those heading eastbound and a six-minute delay for those heading westbound.
Local 5 is working to confirm exactly how many vehicles are involved in the crash.
Travel early Thursday was harsh amid the snowstorm.
Traffic incidents began to pile up around 7 a.m. as drivers made their way into work and school. Several major school districts did not delay classes due to the storm.
Wind gusts contributed to the dangerous conditions. According to the National Weather Service, Boone Airport received several reports of whiteout conditions and a gust of 58 miles per hour at 7:15 a.m.
In Adair, an Iowa State Trooper tweeted out a picture of a semi off the road, causing significant traffic delays.
Interstates and highways covering north-central and western Iowa were quickly covered in snow and ice as the morning progressed, making travel difficult.
A West Des Moines police cruiser crashed into a stop sign Thursday morning during the snowstorm.
Local 5 will continue to update this story.