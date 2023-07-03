Crews are searching Lake Hartridge for at least two pilots and any wreckage.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One person has died after two planes collided in the air and crashed into each other Tuesday afternoon over Lake Hartridge, authorities say.

It happened around 2 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

Speaking during a news conference, Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Steve Lester confirmed that one person died and it's possible other lives were lost too.

"We do have one confirmed deceased," he said. "We do believe that there are possibly others deceased."

A person who witnessed the crash reportedly tried to save the person that died. Lester also said that crews are prioritizing rescuing in the search, not looking for recovered pieces of either plane.

"This is search and rescue," he said. "When we can identify all the people and identify how many people were in the planes, [then we'll go to search and recovery]."

The PCSO chief of staff said that one of the planes involved in the crash is currently 21 feet underwater.

The family of the dead person has not yet been notified. Lester also said that authorities are still investigating where each plane flew from, how many people were in each plane and are talking to witnesses.

Crews from the city's police and fire departments, plus county law enforcement, searched the water and scanned the area from above, authorities said. It is still not known what type of aircraft the pilots were in.

A couple of 911 calls were received about the crash, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. One person reportedly saw a plane go down into the lake, and another person saw two planes collide before the crash.