Winfred 'WK' Juncker, longtime Children's Therapy Center advocate, passes away at age 70

A longtime advocate at the Children's Therapy Center, Winfred "WK" Juncker has passed away.

Juncker was 70 years old when he passed away on Saturday, October 17. He is remembered for his service as a resource development specialist for the Easter Seals, which later became the Children's Therapy Center.

He served for 35 years until his retirement in 2015.

In his obituary, Juncker is described as a lover of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Twins, and Vikings.

"Most of all, he loved his wife Nancy," reads the obituary. "They loved to ride horses and camp with friends."

Services are set for Friday, October 30 at the Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral and Cremation Services at 225 E. Park Street in Geneseo. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the funeral service. Burial will be at the New Liberty Cemetery.