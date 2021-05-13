Jerry's Market in Moline is reporting higher prices for meat because of pandemic-related shortages.

Nestled in this Moline neighborhood, Jerry's Market has been serving its customers for more than 60 years now. Longtime owner Tony Ceurvorst has had plenty of experience in this business, and what's happening both inside and outside of the family business is affecting how customers shop.

"We're seeing increased prices across the board for everything," he says.

This comes as the Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices for this past April rose the most since September 2008.

Tony says he started noticing changes last spring, as farmers thinned their herds because meat packaging plants closed because of COVID-19. Now, as demand increases ahead of a more normal summer, there's less supply to go around.

Because of that, the price of ground beef is up about $1.00, and the price of steak is up about $5.00. Tony says these increases aren't unique to his store right now.

For Lee and Lori Smith picking up some pork butt and brisket, the higher prices aren't keeping them away.

"The reason we're here today is to support local, the meat market here instead of the big stores," Lee says.

What they did notice is the higher prices at the pump, and Tony says that's driving their prices up too.

"Another factor you have to consider now is gas and oil prices have shot up, and everything is delivered by truck," he says. "In order to cover their costs, there goes the increase in prices and there goes the ripple effect again."

Despite the price increases, Tony says he's confident everything will even out. He says his family's business isn't being impacted too much right now, as customers understand the situation.

"We'll get through it," he says. "We always do."