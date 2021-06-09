Cones for Kids: When you can eat ice cream for a good cause

Half of all ice cream cone sales will go to Bethany for Children & Families

MOLINE, Ill. — On Monday June 14th, ice cream lovers have a good excuse to treat themselves. Whitey's is hosting their 35th annual Cones for Kids event.

Half of the all the profits from ice cream cone sales will go to Bethany for Children and Families. Bethany provides mental health and education services to children and families in our area.

“Bethany is a fantastic cause and over the 35 years we have been doing Cones for Kids, the support shown by the Quad City community has been absolutely amazing," said Jeff Tunberg, co-owner of Whitey’s Ice Cream, "We are proud to continue the tradition this year as well.”