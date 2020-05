After closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Whitey's Ice Cream is set to open back up, with a new flavor in tow.

After closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Whitey's Ice Cream is set to open drive-through only on Monday, May 11.

This pertains to both Iowa and Illinois stores, according to Annika Tunberg, Director of Marketing at Whitey's.

The hours will be 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.