Death investigation opened in Whiteside County after shooting report

STERLING, Ill. — A death investigation is underway in Whiteside County after a shooting was reported at a rural home.
According to Sheriff John Booker, deputies are on the scene at a home just north of Sterling after a shooting was reported in a 911 call.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say that there is no danger to the public.
Sheriff Booker says that more information will be released at a later time.
