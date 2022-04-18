x
Death investigation opened in Whiteside County after shooting report

Whiteside County deputies are at a rural home near Sterling after a 911 call reported a shooting.
STERLING, Ill. — A death investigation is underway in Whiteside County after a shooting was reported at a rural home.

According to Sheriff John Booker, deputies are on the scene at a home just north of Sterling after a shooting was reported in a 911 call.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say that there is no danger to the public.

Sheriff Booker says that more information will be released at a later time.

WQAD News 8 will update this breaking news story as more information is made available.

