Whiteside County Sheriff welcomes new K9 to the force

MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K9 to their force. Amor is a 1.5-year-old German Shepherd from Poland.

His partner, Deputy Derek Hamstra, has been with the department for seven years.

The two of them will head to Michigan on March 1 for a six-week specialized training for K9s. They'll be back in mid-April.