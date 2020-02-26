x
Whiteside County Sheriff welcomes new K9 to the force

K9 Amor and his human partner will travel to Michigan for a six-week training before hitting the streets.
Credit: Whiteside County Sheriff's Dept.

MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K9 to their force. Amor is a 1.5-year-old German Shepherd from Poland. 

His partner, Deputy Derek Hamstra, has been with the department for seven years.

The two of them will head to Michigan on March 1 for a six-week specialized training for K9s.  They'll be back in mid-April. 

"As (of) right now, there are only a couple canines in the county," said Sheriff John Booker, "and Amor will be a great public relations took as well as a great took for law enforcement."

