Whiteside County Sheriff welcomes new K9 to the force

MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is welcoming a new K9 to their force. Amor is a 1.5-year-old German Shepherd from Poland.
His partner, Deputy Derek Hamstra, has been with the department for seven years.
The two of them will head to Michigan on March 1 for a six-week specialized training for K9s. They'll be back in mid-April.
"As (of) right now, there are only a couple canines in the county," said Sheriff John Booker, "and Amor will be a great public relations took as well as a great took for law enforcement."