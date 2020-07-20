'One prisoner has been in here for 4 years' | Whiteside County Sheriff appointed to Illinois Supreme Court group for pretrial reform

Sheriff John Booker hopes his appointment will help with overcrowded jails across the state.

MORRISON, Illinois — Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker will be part of a group trying to reduce jail populations while getting people through the court system faster. Sheriff Booker was recently appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices. He hopes this appointment will save money and speed up justice.

"My biggest liability is having people in our county jail," says Sheriff Booker.

He says an overcrowded jail is common for Whiteside County. At the start of the pandemic there were fewer than 60 inmates in the jail that can hold up to 129. Booker says that number increased over the course of a month.

"Problem is the drug problem is so bad in our area," Sheriff Booker explains.

Inmate numbers are back in the 90's, which is higher than the Sheriff wants to see because of the medical costs involved. Of all the inmates at Whiteside County, 75% are incarcerated due to meth or other drug charges. He also says eight inmates should have already been sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"One prisoner has been in here for four years," Sheriff Booker says. "The way I look at it, I'm at $102,000 for this prisoner."

For $70 a day per prisoner Sheriff Booker says inmates aren't able to move through pretrials fast enough.

"Not to completely point a finger at the state's attorney or public defender - I think in whole, cases get continued."

Sheriff Booker says inmates should be in jail for no more than three months before their trial. That's the same goal the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices has. Now, Sheriff Booker has a greater voice on the topic after his appointment. He is the second sheriff on the commission including Cook County's Thomas Dart.

"Cook County being a large county and Whiteside being a small county compared to Cook, I think this will help our voice being heard," Sheriff Booker comments.