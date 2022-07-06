Whiteside County patrols and budget strained by high gas prices

The amount the county's patrol department spent on gas nearly doubled in the last month.

MORRISON, Ill. — The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office's yearly budget is being eaten away by the rising price of gas.

"Well, this month we just turned in our budget, we spent $9,900 dollars on gas," Whiteside County Sheriff, John Booker said.

In previous months, the department spent between five and six thousand dollars on their monthly gas. Last month, the county's patrol department used nearly three thousand gallons of gas.

The department buys its gas in bulk -- and its officers fuel up at its own pump, in order to secure gas prices.

One year ago, the department paid $2.86 a gallon. Whereas last month, they paid $3.70 a gallon. Now, they're locked in at $4.11 a gallon.

"So it's increased quite a bit. And unfortunately, it's increased for everybody," Sheriff Booker said.

Even as gas prices continue to rise, Sheriff Booker says they will not cut back on their patrol.

"That's a concern we have because the prices will keep increasing. However, we are not going to decrease our patrol. Now more than ever, with all the violence going on everywhere. All our deputies have take-home squad cars, which make a fast response if they need it."

As of now, the department is already halfway through its yearly budget.

"So even though gas prices keep going up. Safety is the number one concern in our county. And we're going to make sure that our deputies are still out there patrolling everywhere," said Sheriff Booker.