Whiteside County opens drive-thru COVID testing site after increase in cases

The county is reporting an increase in cases within the last month. There have been 81 new cases in one week.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The Whiteside County Health Department is running a rapid COVID-19 testing site Monday-Friday.

“Definitely a bit concerning, so we want to do what we can to mitigate the spread and hopefully stop it from reaching levels we saw," said Cory Law, Whiteside County Health Department PIO.

Illinois' new executive order states if state employees or teachers are not vaccinated by September 5, 2021 they must submit a weekly COVID test.

Law says Whiteside County is planning ahead with the a drive-thru site to help control the anticipated high demand drug stores can't handle.

"That could potentially mean a significant number of additional people needed to be tested each week," said Law. "So we just want to make sure that our community is able to readily access testing.”

Less than half of the county is vaccinated and local health officials hope people knowing their COVID status will help stop the spread.

“Anyone who has symptoms should get a test whether you're vaccinated or not," said Law.