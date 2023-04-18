Whiteside County Health Department workers picketing board meeting over contract negotiations

According to AFSCME 31, the union representing the health workers, management has been stalling contract negotiations since March 2022.

MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County health workers are picketing a county board meeting Tuesday to call for a resolution to an allegedly-year-long contract negotiation.

More than 90 Whiteside County Health Department workers are a part of AFSCME 31, a union that represents various government employees.

The group formed a picket line starting at 5:45 p.m. outside the Law Enforcement Center in Morrison outside of a Whiteside County board meeting, before going inside to address the board and call for a fair contract.

These workers joined the union on December 15, 2021 and began contract negotiations in March 2022, but an agreement hasn't been reached in over a year since talks began.

According to the union, management has been delaying the process, even by regularly failing to meet with negotiators.

Issues like wages, hours, seniority and a process for resolving workplace problems are on the table.

“As public health workers, we stepped up to protect our community through the pandemic, despite the risks to ourselves and our families,” said Steph Stichter, a registered nurse who serves on the union bargaining committee. “We deserve respect, fair treatment and fair pay—not these endless delays.”

Shortly after the workers joined the union, AFSCME filed charges of Unfair Labor Practice charges citing intimidation and unfair discipline by management, which are being investigated by the Illinois Public Labor Relations Board.